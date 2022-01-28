$51,155 + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 5 7 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8250783

8250783 Stock #: HA2464

HA2464 VIN: 3C6RR7KT5HG792464

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # HA2464

Mileage 80,579 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.