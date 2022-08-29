$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Pioneer Pre-Owned
604-287-1118
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
LS
Location
Pioneer Pre-Owned
7179 Horne St, Mission, BC V2V 3X9
604-287-1118
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
100,048KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9281953
- Stock #: HA1253
- VIN: 2GNAXHEV1J6261253
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # HA1253
- Mileage 100,048 KM
Vehicle Description
Get the versatility of a compact SUV, with its impressive fuel economy in the 2018 Chevy Equinox. This 2018 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Mission.
When Chevrolet designed the Equinox for the all-new 2018 model year, they got every detail just right. It's the perfect size, roomy without being too big. This compact SUV pairs eye-catching style with a spacious and versatile cabin thats been thoughtfully designed to put you at the centre of attention. This mid size crossover also comes packed with desirable technology and safety features. For a mid sized SUV, it's hard to beat this Chevrolet Equinox. This SUV has 100,048 kms. It's mosaic black metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Equinox's trim level is LS. This Equinox LS comes loaded with aluminum wheels, a 7 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, active aero shutters for better fuel economy and power heated side mirrors. It also has a remote engine start, heated front seats, a rear view camera, 4G WiFi capability, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, Teen Driver technology, Bluetooth streaming audio, StabiliTrak electronic stability control and a split folding rear seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze!
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.pioneerpreowned.com/financing/index.htm
Pioneer Pre-Owned has more than 60 years of experience in the automotive domain in B.C. backing it up, and we are proud to be your first-choice used car dealer in Mission! Buying a vehicle can be a stressful time. WE CAN HELP make it worry free and easy. How is this worry free? Our team of highly trained Auto Technicians do a full safety inspection on each vehicle. Our vehicles come with a Complete Car-proof Report and lien search history. We can deliver straight to your door or we can provide a free hotel if you so choose to come to us. We service BC, Alberta and Saskatchewan. Do you have credit issues? We know that bad things happen to good people. We all have a past, if yours is preventing you from moving forward WE CAN HELP rebuild you credit. Are you a first-time buyer, a new Canadian resident on a work permit? Is a current bankruptcy or recently discharged, past repossessions or just started a new job holding you back? TOUGH CREDIT, NO CREDIT, or GOOD CREDIT. Are your current payments to high? Do you like the vehicle you have now, but would love to lower your payments? Refinancing is Available. Need Extra cash? As an authorized representative for over 18 financial institutions and lenders. We can offer up to $15000.00 cash back and NO PAYMENTS for up to 90 days OAC. We have 0 down financing and low interest rates available. All vehicles are subject to a $695 dealer documentation fee and finance placement fee. Visit our website @ www.pioneerpreowned.com and lets us be your credit Specialists! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Pioneer Pre-Owned
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Pioneer Pre-Owned
7179 Horne St, Mission, BC V2V 3X9