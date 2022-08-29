2018 Chevrolet Equinox

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 0 , 0 4 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9281953

9281953 Stock #: HA1253

HA1253 VIN: 2GNAXHEV1J6261253

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # HA1253

Mileage 100,048 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.