2018 Chevrolet Trax

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 0 , 4 3 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9563050

9563050 Stock #: HAT1348

HAT1348 VIN: 3GNCJPSB7JL151348

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 100,435 KM

Vehicle Features Convenience Remote Starter Safety BACKUP CAMERA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.