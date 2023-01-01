$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Trax
LT
Location
Pioneer Pre-Owned
7179 Horne St, Mission, BC V2V 3X9
- Listing ID: 9563050
- Stock #: HAT1348
- VIN: 3GNCJPSB7JL151348
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 100,435 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start, LED Headlights, Touchscreen
Confidently cover a lot of ground in this compact SUV that'll help take you anywhere you want to go. This 2018 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Mission.
The Chevy Trax is a small SUV that's larger than life. This Trax brings good looks and street smarts together in a vehicle built for active city life. Athletic and contemporary styling helps you make an entrance wherever you go and its comfortable interior takes the edge off the daily commute by adding a little more fun to every trip. This SUV has 100,435 kms. It's crystal white pearl in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Trax's trim level is LT. Upgrading to the 2018 Trax LT see the addition of aluminum wheels, air conditioning, premium cloth seats and driver power lumbar, LED headlight and tail lights, cruise control, and a remote engine start. The LT also comes with a 7 inch colour touch screen display, bluetooth connectivity, a 6 speaker audio system with a UBS plugin, a rear vision camera, plus power windows, and power locks with keyless remote entry.
Vehicle Features
