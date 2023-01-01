Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai Tucson

80,170 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Pioneer Pre-Owned

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Tucson

2018 Hyundai Tucson

2.0L AWD PREMIUM

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Tucson

2.0L AWD PREMIUM

Location

Pioneer Pre-Owned

7179 Horne St, Mission, BC V2V 3X9

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
80,170KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9637942
  • Stock #: HA9766
  • VIN: KM8J3CA47JU649766

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,170 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps, Remote Keyless Entry
Why pay a premium for head-turning style? This Hyundai Tucson will look great in your driveway, yet it still delivers value and versatility you expect from a small crossover SUV. This 2018 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Mission.
Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 80,170 kms. It's ruby wine in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Tucson's trim level is 2.0L AWD Premium. This Hyundai Tucson 2.0L AWD Premium offers a good combination of luxury, comfort and off road capabilities. Options include heated side mirrors with turn signals, a 6 speaker stereo with a 7 inch touchscreen, Apple and Android phone connectivity, Bluetooth hands free, heated rear seats, three stage heated front seats, a heated leather and metal steering wheel, cruise control, air conditioning, power door locks with auto-lock feature, blind spot detection, rear collision alert and a back up camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.pioneerpreowned.com/financing/index.htm
Pioneer Pre-Owned has more than 60 years of experience in the automotive domain in B.C. backing it up, and we are proud to be your first-choice used car dealer in Mission! Buying a vehicle can be a stressful time. WE CAN HELP make it worry free and easy. How is this worry free? Our team of highly trained Auto Technicians do a full safety inspection on each vehicle. Our vehicles come with a Complete Car-proof Report and lien search history. We can deliver straight to your door or we can provide a free hotel if you so choose to come to us. We service BC, Alberta and Saskatchewan. Do you have credit issues? We know that bad things happen to good people. We all have a past, if yours is preventing you from moving forward WE CAN HELP rebuild you credit. Are you a first-time buyer, a new Canadian resident on a work permit? Is a current bankruptcy or recently discharged, past repossessions or just started a new job holding you back? TOUGH CREDIT, NO CREDIT, or GOOD CREDIT. Are your current payments to high? Do you like the vehicle you have now, but would love to lower your payments? Refinancing is Available. Need Extra cash? As an authorized representative for over 18 financial institutions and lenders. We can offer up to $15000.00 cash back and NO PAYMENTS for up to 90 days OAC. We have 0 down financing and low interest rates available. All vehicles are subject to a $695 dealer documentation fee and finance placement fee. Visit our website @ www.pioneerpreowned.com and lets us be your credit Specialists! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pioneer Pre-Owned

2021 Kia Forte LX
 42,305 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Tucson ...
 80,170 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Charger SXT
 67,508 KM
$29,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Pioneer Pre-Owned

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pioneer Pre-Owned

Pioneer Pre-Owned

7179 Horne St, Mission, BC V2V 3X9
Quick Links
Directions Inventory