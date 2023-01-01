$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Tucson
2.0L AWD PREMIUM
Pioneer Pre-Owned
7179 Horne St, Mission, BC V2V 3X9
- Listing ID: 9637942
- Stock #: HA9766
- VIN: KM8J3CA47JU649766
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,170 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps, Remote Keyless Entry
Why pay a premium for head-turning style? This Hyundai Tucson will look great in your driveway, yet it still delivers value and versatility you expect from a small crossover SUV. This 2018 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Mission.
Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 80,170 kms. It's ruby wine in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Tucson's trim level is 2.0L AWD Premium. This Hyundai Tucson 2.0L AWD Premium offers a good combination of luxury, comfort and off road capabilities. Options include heated side mirrors with turn signals, a 6 speaker stereo with a 7 inch touchscreen, Apple and Android phone connectivity, Bluetooth hands free, heated rear seats, three stage heated front seats, a heated leather and metal steering wheel, cruise control, air conditioning, power door locks with auto-lock feature, blind spot detection, rear collision alert and a back up camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.pioneerpreowned.com/financing/index.htm
Pioneer Pre-Owned has more than 60 years of experience in the automotive domain in B.C. backing it up, and we are proud to be your first-choice used car dealer in Mission! Buying a vehicle can be a stressful time. WE CAN HELP make it worry free and easy. How is this worry free? Our team of highly trained Auto Technicians do a full safety inspection on each vehicle. Our vehicles come with a Complete Car-proof Report and lien search history. We can deliver straight to your door or we can provide a free hotel if you so choose to come to us. We service BC, Alberta and Saskatchewan. Do you have credit issues? We know that bad things happen to good people. We all have a past, if yours is preventing you from moving forward WE CAN HELP rebuild you credit. Are you a first-time buyer, a new Canadian resident on a work permit? Is a current bankruptcy or recently discharged, past repossessions or just started a new job holding you back? TOUGH CREDIT, NO CREDIT, or GOOD CREDIT. Are your current payments to high? Do you like the vehicle you have now, but would love to lower your payments? Refinancing is Available. Need Extra cash? As an authorized representative for over 18 financial institutions and lenders. We can offer up to $15000.00 cash back and NO PAYMENTS for up to 90 days OAC. We have 0 down financing and low interest rates available. All vehicles are subject to a $695 dealer documentation fee and finance placement fee. Visit our website @ www.pioneerpreowned.com and lets us be your credit Specialists! o~o
