2018 Hyundai Tucson ...

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 0 , 1 7 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9637942

9637942 Stock #: HA9766

HA9766 VIN: KM8J3CA47JU649766

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 80,170 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.