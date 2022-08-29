$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Pioneer Pre-Owned
604-287-1118
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Cross SE S-AWC - Heated Seats
Location
Pioneer Pre-Owned
7179 Horne St, Mission, BC V2V 3X9
604-287-1118
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
34,495KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9233284
- Stock #: HA0328
- VIN: JA4AT4AA1JZ610328
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # HA0328
- Mileage 34,495 KM
Vehicle Description
If you want to make a statement, the edgy, aggressive styling of the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is ready for you. This 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is fresh on our lot in Mission.
The sharply sculpted character line creates the appearance that this Eclipse Cross was carved from a single block of metal. With a gorgeous profile, aggressive front end styling and sculpted body lines, the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is ready to turn heads. This compact SUV is definitely not generic, with futuristic technology, a fuel efficient yet powerful motor, and an intelligent drivetrain with adaptable handling. If you need next level tech and irresistible style, look no further than this impressive Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross. This low mileage SUV has just 34,495 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 152HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Eclipse Cross's trim level is SE S-AWC. Upgrade to this Eclipse Cross SE and be treated to a whole new range of additional options that include power heated side mirrors with power folding and turn signals, a chrome grille, rain detecting wipers, a 6 speaker stereo with Bluetooth and a 7 inch display, smartphone connectivity, voice control, SiriusXM satellite radio, a leather and piano black surface steering wheel, dual zone automatic air conditioning, premium fabric seat trim, power door lock and tailgate lock, remote tailgate lease, blind spot sensors, lane change assist, rear collision alert, rear view camera and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.pioneerpreowned.com/financing/index.htm
Pioneer Pre-Owned has more than 60 years of experience in the automotive domain in B.C. backing it up, and we are proud to be your first-choice used car dealer in Mission! Buying a vehicle can be a stressful time. WE CAN HELP make it worry free and easy. How is this worry free? Our team of highly trained Auto Technicians do a full safety inspection on each vehicle. Our vehicles come with a Complete Car-proof Report and lien search history. We can deliver straight to your door or we can provide a free hotel if you so choose to come to us. We service BC, Alberta and Saskatchewan. Do you have credit issues? We know that bad things happen to good people. We all have a past, if yours is preventing you from moving forward WE CAN HELP rebuild you credit. Are you a first-time buyer, a new Canadian resident on a work permit? Is a current bankruptcy or recently discharged, past repossessions or just started a new job holding you back? TOUGH CREDIT, NO CREDIT, or GOOD CREDIT. Are your current payments to high? Do you like the vehicle you have now, but would love to lower your payments? Refinancing is Available. Need Extra cash? As an authorized representative for over 18 financial institutions and lenders. We can offer up to $15000.00 cash back and NO PAYMENTS for up to 90 days OAC. We have 0 down financing and low interest rates available. All vehicles are subject to a $695 dealer documentation fee and finance placement fee. Visit our website @ www.pioneerpreowned.com and lets us be your credit Specialists! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Pioneer Pre-Owned
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Pioneer Pre-Owned
7179 Horne St, Mission, BC V2V 3X9