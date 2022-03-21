Menu
2018 RAM 3500

204,361 KM

SLT - SiriusXM - Power Doors

Location

Pioneer Pre-Owned

7179 Horne St, Mission, BC V2V 3X9

604-287-1118

  • Listing ID: 8938414
  • Stock #: F0890
  • VIN: 3C63R3DL4JG140890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F0890
  • Mileage 204,361 KM

Vehicle Description

SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Power Doors!

Whether you're on the job site, driving around town, or making a long haul on the highway, this 2018 Ram 3500 is designed to get the job done right. This 2018 Ram 3500 is for sale today in Mission.

This 2018 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 is ready for the job you put in front of it. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 204,361 kms. It's bright white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a Cummins 350HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.

Our 3500's trim level is SLT. The SLT trim adds some nice features to this Ram while remaining a great value. It comes with air conditioning, power doors with remote keyless entry, cloth seats, an overhead console, SiriusXM, an audio aux jack, a USB port, chrome grille and bumpers, automatic headlights, electronic stability control with hill start assist, trailer sway control, electronic roll mitigation, all-speed traction control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Power Doors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63R3DL4JG140890.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.pioneerpreowned.com/financing/index.htm



Pioneer Pre-Owned has more than 60 years of experience in the automotive domain in B.C. backing it up, and we are proud to be your first-choice used car dealer in Mission! Buying a vehicle can be a stressful time. WE CAN HELP make it worry free and easy. How is this worry free? Our team of highly trained Auto Technicians do a full safety inspection on each vehicle. Our vehicles come with a Complete Car-proof Report and lien search history. We can deliver straight to your door or we can provide a free hotel if you so choose to come to us. We service BC, Alberta and Saskatchewan. Do you have credit issues? We know that bad things happen to good people. We all have a past, if yours is preventing you from moving forward WE CAN HELP rebuild you credit. Are you a first-time buyer, a new Canadian resident on a work permit? Is a current bankruptcy or recently discharged, past repossessions or just started a new job holding you back? TOUGH CREDIT, NO CREDIT, or GOOD CREDIT. Are your current payments to high? Do you like the vehicle you have now, but would love to lower your payments? Refinancing is Available. Need Extra cash? As an authorized representative for over 18 financial institutions and lenders. We can offer up to $15000.00 cash back and NO PAYMENTS for up to 90 days OAC. We have 0 down financing and low interest rates available. All vehicles are subject to a $695 dealer documentation fee and finance placement fee. Visit our website @ www.pioneerpreowned.com and lets us be your credit Specialists! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

