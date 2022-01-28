$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Off Road - Heated Seats
7179 Horne St, Mission, BC V2V 3X9
99,570KM
Used
- Stock #: LURA1558A
- VIN: 5TFCZ5AN8JX144284
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,570 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a mid-size pickup that can do it all? You should definitely check out this Toyota Tacoma, a go-anywhere truck that combines an efficient engine with a truck bed loaded with clever cargo-management features. This 2018 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in Mission.
This Toyota Tacoma is what happens when a 50-year legacy of toughness meets a whole lot of modern tech and combine it all into one unstoppable package. And there's more to this machine than just its aggressive good looks. Advanced off-road technologies and heavy-duty components take this truck to places others fear to tread. A powerful and efficient engine has got the goods to get you to the end of the map and back. Inside, superior comfort and tech keep you feeling refreshed during those hard-charging expeditions. It's time to get in touch with your gnarly side. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 99,570 kms. It's gray in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Tacoma's trim level is TRD Off Road. Built to serve and perform, this 2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road edition is loaded with plenty of premium and performance options such as 6.1 inch audio display with USB input and Bluetooth connectivity, Sirius XM satellite radio, 6 speakers, power windows and power door locks, class 4 towing harness, towing hitch with trailer sway control, upgraded sports suspension, proximity key for entry push button start, front fog lamps, power mirrors, power heated side mirrors, heated front bucket seats, remote keyless entry, outside temperature gauge, cruise control, manual air conditioning, a back up camera, low tire pressure warning and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Trailer Hitch, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.pioneerpreowned.com/financing/index.htm
Pioneer Pre-Owned has more than 60 years of experience in the automotive domain in B.C. backing it up, and we are proud to be your first-choice used car dealer in Mission! Buying a vehicle can be a stressful time. WE CAN HELP make it worry free and easy. How is this worry free? Our team of highly trained Auto Technicians do a full safety inspection on each vehicle. Our vehicles come with a Complete Car-proof Report and lien search history. We can deliver straight to your door or we can provide a free hotel if you so choose to come to us. We service BC, Alberta and Saskatchewan. Do you have credit issues? We know that bad things happen to good people. We all have a past, if yours is preventing you from moving forward WE CAN HELP rebuild you credit. Are you a first-time buyer, a new Canadian resident on a work permit? Is a current bankruptcy or recently discharged, past repossessions or just started a new job holding you back? TOUGH CREDIT, NO CREDIT, or GOOD CREDIT. Are your current payments to high? Do you like the vehicle you have now, but would love to lower your payments? Refinancing is Available. Need Extra cash? As an authorized representative for over 18 financial institutions and lenders. We can offer up to $15000.00 cash back and NO PAYMENTS for up to 90 days OAC. We have 0 down financing and low interest rates available. All vehicles are subject to a $695 dealer documentation fee and finance placement fee. Visit our website @ www.pioneerpreowned.com and lets us be your credit Specialists! o~o
