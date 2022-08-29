2019 Chevrolet Equinox

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 3 4 , 8 4 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9281974

9281974 Stock #: HA2934

HA2934 VIN: 2GNAXYEX9K6182934

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Nightfall Grey Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # HA2934

Mileage 134,843 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.