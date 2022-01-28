$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Pioneer Pre-Owned
604-287-1118
2019 Dodge Challenger
2019 Dodge Challenger
Scat Pack 392 - 392 Motor
Location
Pioneer Pre-Owned
7179 Horne St, Mission, BC V2V 3X9
604-287-1118
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
36,469KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8250873
- Stock #: HA9501
- VIN: 2C3CDZFJ2KH549501
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Octane Red Pearl
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # HA9501
- Mileage 36,469 KM
Vehicle Description
The Dodge Challenger is a name synonymous with speed. This 2019 Dodge Challenger is for sale today in Mission.
The Dodge Challenger is really entering its golden age. With all the heritage of being one of the last pony cars in the 60s and 70s, and all the technology that the new iteration uses, the Dodge Challenger is certainly going to remembered as a classic muscle car in the future. Own a piece of history in this powerful, practical, and iconic Dodge Challenger. This coupe has 36,469 kms. It's octane red pearl in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 485HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Challenger's trim level is Scat Pack 392. Stepping up to this Scat Pack 392 gets you the huge 392 motor, active exhaust, severe duty engine cooling system with engine oil cooler, bigger axle, knock back mitigation, line lock, performance suspension, Sport mode, Super Trak Pak, performance hood with dual heat extractors, special spoiler, air catcher headlamp, and SRT performance pages to get the most vroom possible from your new beast. You get all best of modern technology with Uconnect 4C with a 8.4 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, 2 USBs, and an aux jack. LED taillamps, aluminum wheels, power heated mirrors, dual exhaust tips, automatic headlamps with halo LED accents, fog lamps, special badging and wheels, special interior logos and accents, leather wrapped performance steering wheel with cruise and audio control, bright pedals, in cluster display, auto dimming rear view mirror, dual zone automatic climate control, heated seats and steering wheel, power driver seat, proximity key, brake assistance, rear parking assistance sensors, and a rear view camera make sure you rule the road in comfort and style. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 392 Motor, Unique Black Wheels, Srt Performance Pages, Scat Pack Badging, Special Seat Logos, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDZFJ2KH549501.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.pioneerpreowned.com/financing/index.htm
Pioneer Pre-Owned has more than 60 years of experience in the automotive domain in B.C. backing it up, and we are proud to be your first-choice used car dealer in Mission! Buying a vehicle can be a stressful time. WE CAN HELP make it worry free and easy. How is this worry free? Our team of highly trained Auto Technicians do a full safety inspection on each vehicle. Our vehicles come with a Complete Car-proof Report and lien search history. We can deliver straight to your door or we can provide a free hotel if you so choose to come to us. We service BC, Alberta and Saskatchewan. Do you have credit issues? We know that bad things happen to good people. We all have a past, if yours is preventing you from moving forward WE CAN HELP rebuild you credit. Are you a first-time buyer, a new Canadian resident on a work permit? Is a current bankruptcy or recently discharged, past repossessions or just started a new job holding you back? TOUGH CREDIT, NO CREDIT, or GOOD CREDIT. Are your current payments to high? Do you like the vehicle you have now, but would love to lower your payments? Refinancing is Available. Need Extra cash? As an authorized representative for over 18 financial institutions and lenders. We can offer up to $15000.00 cash back and NO PAYMENTS for up to 90 days OAC. We have 0 down financing and low interest rates available. All vehicles are subject to a $695 dealer documentation fee and finance placement fee. Visit our website @ www.pioneerpreowned.com and lets us be your credit Specialists! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Pioneer Pre-Owned
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Pioneer Pre-Owned
7179 Horne St, Mission, BC V2V 3X9