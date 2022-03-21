2019 Hyundai Elantra

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 5 , 8 9 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8874068

8874068 Stock #: HA4004B

HA4004B VIN: KMHD04LB9KU827105

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # HA4004B

Mileage 35,899 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.