$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Pioneer Pre-Owned
604-287-1118
2019 Hyundai Elantra
2019 Hyundai Elantra
Sport AT - Red Stitching
Location
Pioneer Pre-Owned
7179 Horne St, Mission, BC V2V 3X9
604-287-1118
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
35,899KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8874068
- Stock #: HA4004B
- VIN: KMHD04LB9KU827105
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # HA4004B
- Mileage 35,899 KM
Vehicle Description
Hyundai has come a long way offering amazing quality in this new Elantra. This 2019 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Mission.
Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this new 2019 Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This low mileage sedan has just 35,899 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 7 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 201HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Elantra's trim level is Sport AT. This Elantra was built for people who want some engagement in their ride. On top of the smaller yet more power oriented motor, this Elantra is equipped with a sunroof, leather sport seats with red stitching, heated front seats, heated leather steering wheel, hands free trunk lid, proximity keyless entry, Sport exclusive front grille, and LED lighting. Keeping you entertained is a 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system equipped with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth. This driver oriented vehicle still has a lot of active safety features like forward collision mitigation and warning, lane keep assist with departure warning, blind spot warning, and rear cross traffic warning. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Red Stitching, Sport Exclusive Grille, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Hands Free Trunk Lid.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.pioneerpreowned.com/financing/index.htm
Pioneer Pre-Owned has more than 60 years of experience in the automotive domain in B.C. backing it up, and we are proud to be your first-choice used car dealer in Mission! Buying a vehicle can be a stressful time. WE CAN HELP make it worry free and easy. How is this worry free? Our team of highly trained Auto Technicians do a full safety inspection on each vehicle. Our vehicles come with a Complete Car-proof Report and lien search history. We can deliver straight to your door or we can provide a free hotel if you so choose to come to us. We service BC, Alberta and Saskatchewan. Do you have credit issues? We know that bad things happen to good people. We all have a past, if yours is preventing you from moving forward WE CAN HELP rebuild you credit. Are you a first-time buyer, a new Canadian resident on a work permit? Is a current bankruptcy or recently discharged, past repossessions or just started a new job holding you back? TOUGH CREDIT, NO CREDIT, or GOOD CREDIT. Are your current payments to high? Do you like the vehicle you have now, but would love to lower your payments? Refinancing is Available. Need Extra cash? As an authorized representative for over 18 financial institutions and lenders. We can offer up to $15000.00 cash back and NO PAYMENTS for up to 90 days OAC. We have 0 down financing and low interest rates available. All vehicles are subject to a $695 dealer documentation fee and finance placement fee. Visit our website @ www.pioneerpreowned.com and lets us be your credit Specialists! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Pioneer Pre-Owned
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Pioneer Pre-Owned
7179 Horne St, Mission, BC V2V 3X9