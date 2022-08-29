Menu
2019 Hyundai Elantra

133,771 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Pioneer Pre-Owned

604-287-1118

Preferred w/sun and safety pkg

Location

Pioneer Pre-Owned

7179 Horne St, Mission, BC V2V 3X9

604-287-1118

133,771KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9233281
  • Stock #: HA9544
  • VIN: KMHD84LF1KU749544

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,771 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows

Packed with features and options never before seen on a car in this class, this Elantra will certainly surprise you. This 2019 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Mission.

Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this new 2019 Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This sedan has 133,771 kms. It's gray in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Elantra's trim level is Preferred w/sun and safety pkg. Upgrade to the Preferred trim of the Elantra and get treated to a host of features including heated side mirrors, a 6 speaker stereo with a 7 inch touch screen, Android and Apple smartphone connectivity, Bluetooth, heated front bucket seats, a heated steering wheel, cruise control, remote keyless entry, air conditioning, front and rear cup holders, power door locks, blind spot detection, lane change assist, rear collision warning, a rear view camera and much more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.pioneerpreowned.com/financing/index.htm



Pioneer Pre-Owned has more than 60 years of experience in the automotive domain in B.C. backing it up, and we are proud to be your first-choice used car dealer in Mission! Buying a vehicle can be a stressful time. WE CAN HELP make it worry free and easy. How is this worry free? Our team of highly trained Auto Technicians do a full safety inspection on each vehicle. Our vehicles come with a Complete Car-proof Report and lien search history. We can deliver straight to your door or we can provide a free hotel if you so choose to come to us. We service BC, Alberta and Saskatchewan. Do you have credit issues? We know that bad things happen to good people. We all have a past, if yours is preventing you from moving forward WE CAN HELP rebuild you credit. Are you a first-time buyer, a new Canadian resident on a work permit? Is a current bankruptcy or recently discharged, past repossessions or just started a new job holding you back? TOUGH CREDIT, NO CREDIT, or GOOD CREDIT. Are your current payments to high? Do you like the vehicle you have now, but would love to lower your payments? Refinancing is Available. Need Extra cash? As an authorized representative for over 18 financial institutions and lenders. We can offer up to $15000.00 cash back and NO PAYMENTS for up to 90 days OAC. We have 0 down financing and low interest rates available. All vehicles are subject to a $695 dealer documentation fee and finance placement fee. Visit our website @ www.pioneerpreowned.com and lets us be your credit Specialists! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

