2019 Hyundai Elantra...

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 3 3 , 7 7 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9233281

9233281 Stock #: HA9544

HA9544 VIN: KMHD84LF1KU749544

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # HA9544

Mileage 133,771 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.