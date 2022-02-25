$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Frontier
King Cab PRO-4X Auto
7179 Horne St, Mission, BC V2V 3X9
78,269KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8298309
- Stock #: HA9073
- VIN: 1N6AD0CW4KN709073
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,269 KM
Vehicle Description
Keeping its roots of a small size work truck, this Nissan Frontier offers more than you expect at its approachable price. This 2019 Nissan Frontier is fresh on our lot in Mission.
With modern comforts, capable mechanics, and practical pricing, the Nissan Frontier is suited for all jobs you can throw at it. Whether you crave off-road fun, or work site capable dependability, this Nissan Frontier has you covered. If you want a mid size truck with everything you need at a price you can approach, look no further than the Nissan Frontier.This Extended Cab 4X4 pickup has 78,269 kms. It's magnetic black metallic in colour . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 261HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Frontier's trim level is King Cab PRO-4X Auto. This Nissan Frontier PRO-4X is made to tackle the trail with a 5 auto transmission with hill descent and hill start assist, 4x4, a Dana 44 rear axle, electronic locking rear differential, and Bilstein off-road performance shocks. This awesome truck also has auto on/off headlights, fog lights, a rear sonar parking aid system, spray on bedliner, aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry, power locks and windows, heated power side mirrors, rear view camera, cruise control, dual zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, auto dimming rear view mirror, and second row under seat storage. Stay connected with modern technology like a 7 inch color display with voice recognition for NissanConnect, navigation, smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Sirius XM, hands free texting assistant, Bluetooth hands free phone system and audio streaming, AM/FM audio with 4 speakers, USB and aux inputs, and steering wheel mounted audio and cruise controls.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.pioneerpreowned.com/financing/index.htm
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.pioneerpreowned.com/financing/index.htm
