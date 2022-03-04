$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
Execline Auto - Low Mileage
Location
7179 Horne St, Mission, BC V2V 3X9
28,668KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8589080
- Stock #: H5082
- VIN: 3VWG57BU0KM025082
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Solid Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,668 KM
Vehicle Description
With a very well utilized interior and excellent fit and finish, this 2019 Jetta is simply a pleasure to ride in. This 2019 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Mission.
Redesigned. Not over designed. Rather than adding needless flash, the Jetta has been redesigned for a tasteful, more premium look and feel. One quick glance is all it takes to appreciate the result. Its sporty. Its sleek. It makes a statement without screaming. The overall effect stands out anywhere. Its roomy and well finished interior provides the best of comforts and will help keep this elegant sedan ageless and beautiful for many years to come.This low mileage sedan has just 28,668 kms. It's solid black in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 147HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Jetta's trim level is Execline Auto. As one of the better equipped, this Volkswagen Jetta Execline comes standard fitted with elegant alloy wheels, body colored heated side mirrors, a ton of chrome, heated wiper jets, fully automatic LED headlamps, front fog lamps, cornering lights, twin power sunroofs, a Beats premium 8 speaker stereo with an 8 inch display and App-Connect smart phone integration,integrated satellite navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM satellite radio, heated and ventilated front comfort seats with power adjustment, leather seat trim, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, cruise control, remote keyless entry, front and rear cup holders, a front center armrest, a rear view camera, blind spot detection sensors, rear cross traffic alert and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.pioneerpreowned.com/financing/index.htm
Pioneer Pre-Owned has more than 60 years of experience in the automotive domain in B.C. backing it up, and we are proud to be your first-choice used car dealer in Mission! Buying a vehicle can be a stressful time. WE CAN HELP make it worry free and easy. How is this worry free? Our team of highly trained Auto Technicians do a full safety inspection on each vehicle. Our vehicles come with a Complete Car-proof Report and lien search history. We can deliver straight to your door or we can provide a free hotel if you so choose to come to us. We service BC, Alberta and Saskatchewan. Do you have credit issues? We know that bad things happen to good people. We all have a past, if yours is preventing you from moving forward WE CAN HELP rebuild you credit. Are you a first-time buyer, a new Canadian resident on a work permit? Is a current bankruptcy or recently discharged, past repossessions or just started a new job holding you back? TOUGH CREDIT, NO CREDIT, or GOOD CREDIT. Are your current payments to high? Do you like the vehicle you have now, but would love to lower your payments? Refinancing is Available. Need Extra cash? As an authorized representative for over 18 financial institutions and lenders. We can offer up to $15000.00 cash back and NO PAYMENTS for up to 90 days OAC. We have 0 down financing and low interest rates available. All vehicles are subject to a $695 dealer documentation fee and finance placement fee. Visit our website @ www.pioneerpreowned.com and lets us be your credit Specialists! o~o
