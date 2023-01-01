$CALL+ tax & licensing
604-287-1118
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT
Location
Pioneer Pre-Owned
7179 Horne St, Mission, BC V2V 3X9
$CALL
- Listing ID: 9563044
- Stock #: HA8091
- VIN: 2C4RDGEG0LR178091
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,897 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Premium Audio System, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheels, Heated Mirrors, Remote Start, 10-way Power Driver Seats, Dual-Zone Climate Control
This Dodge Grand Caravan offers a versatility and a ton of features in an inexpensive package. This 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Mission.
With unbeatable value, this Grand Caravan offers a lot of options, versatility, and functionality at a phenomenal price. If you need a reliable, practical, and fuel efficient family hauler, then this Dodge Grand Caravan is your best bet. A real value for families, don't miss out on this amazing minivan.This van has 79,897 kms. It's crystal white pearl in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Grand Caravan's trim level is GT. This top of the line Grand Caravan GT comes with unique aluminum wheels, a sportier suspension, automatic headlamps, front fog lamps, a useful roof rack system, dual power sliding doors and a power liftgate, 2nd & 3rd row in floor Super Stow'N Go seats, a rear view camera, remote keyless entry, a 115 V power outle, and remote engine start for added convenience. Keeping you and your whole family comfortable and entertained is a multimedia radio with a 6.5 inch touchscreen and 9 premium speakers, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, a heated leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, heated leather seats, a power driver seat, automatic tri-zone climate control, ambient lighting, rear reading lamps, and an electronic vehicle information center.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGEG0LR178091.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.pioneerpreowned.com/financing/index.htm
Vehicle Features
