2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
2.4L Essential AWD w/Safety Package
Location
Pioneer Pre-Owned
7179 Horne St, Mission, BC V2V 3X9
- Listing ID: 9613507
- Stock #: HA9449
- VIN: 5NMS2CAD1LH209449
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,051 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto
Hyundai has stepped up its game in SUVs with this stunning Santa Fe. This 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Mission.
The Hyundai Santa Fe is all about making your drive safer, and it starts with the SuperStructure at its core. This frame is engineered with Advanced High Strength Steel for superior rigidity and strength to provide added protection in the event you cannot avoid a collision from happening. But beyond the strong foundation you are surrounded by a suite of available driver assistance technologies actively scanning your surroundings to help keep you safe on your journeys. They've been developed to help alert you to, and even avoid, unexpected dangers on the road and include the world's first Safe Exit Assist technology. Discover an SUV that helps you protect not only you and your passengers, but also the people around you. This SUV has 84,051 kms. It's shimmering silver in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Santa Fe's trim level is 2.4L Essential AWD w/Safety Package. This Santa Fe comes equipped with the SmartSense Package that adds a host of safety and driver assistance features like forward collision mitigation with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane keep assist, driver attention assistance, and automatic high beams. Standard features include a 7 inch touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats and steering wheel, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps, LED accent lighting, drive mode select, remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, and fog lights.
