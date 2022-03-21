$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Sportage
SX
7179 Horne St, Mission, BC V2V 3X9
41,035KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8713490
- Stock #: H0163
- VIN: KNDPRCA6XL7730163
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Steel Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 41,035 KM
Vehicle Description
This Kia Sportage offers one of the most spacious, upscale interiors in the class. This 2020 Kia Sportage is fresh on our lot in Mission.
This 2020 Kia Sportage ranks as one of the best Crossover SUV's and with a good set of reasons. It has one of the best interiors in its class, a generous cargo space, excellent power and handling, and a modern, distinctive, ageless design. Comfortable, composed and highly capable on the road and for light off-roading, this Kia Sportage definitely deserves your consideration.This SUV has 41,035 kms. It's steel grey in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 237HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sportage's trim level is SX. This Sportage SX was built for performance with 19 inch aluminum wheels, a sporty front grille, dual exhaust, D-shaped sport steering wheel with paddle shifters, black interior trim, and adaptive stop-and-go cruise control. This Sportage also includes air cooled front seats, built in navigation, a Harmon Kardon premium sound system, UVO smart device telematics, LED lighting with highbeam assist, blind spot monitoring, front and rear parking assistance and power folding side mirrors. You also get features like a panoramic sunroof, stylish aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, a heated leather steering wheel, wireless charging, lane keep assist and collision mitigation. Additional features include Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, an 8 inch touch screen display and Bluetooth streaming audio, heated leather seats, steering wheel audio controls and a proximity key for push button start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.pioneerpreowned.com/financing/index.htm
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.pioneerpreowned.com/financing/index.htm

Pioneer Pre-Owned has more than 60 years of experience in the automotive domain in B.C. backing it up, and we are proud to be your first-choice used car dealer in Mission!
