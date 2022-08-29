$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
High Country
55,924KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9067186
- Stock #: HA6783
- VIN: 1GC4YVEY6MF216783
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,924 KM
Vehicle Description
Redesigned from the ground up to be bigger, stronger, and lighter, this 2021 Silverado HD is here to lead the way. This 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is fresh on our lot in Mission.
This Silverado HD is made with high-strength steel where you need it without compromising efficiency. From it's frame to the cargo bed, this heavy-duty truck is designed with seven different types of steel, each gauge chosen to be stronger, lighter and more durable than the previous generation. The Silverado HD comes with more power, more cargo space, more towing, and less curb weight. It's amazing capability also includes next generation tech that will truly elevate your Heavy Duty Silverado to a higher level. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 55,924 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 445HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Silverado 3500HD's trim level is High Country. This top of the range 3500HD High Country comes with an incredible amount of luxury and capability. It features premium leather seat with heating and cooling, a remote engine start, wireless charging, a large 8 inch touch screen and navigation, Chevrolet MyLink and voice-activated technology, 12 way power seats with driver memory, exterior assist steps and unique exterior accents. This truck also offers a premium Bose audio system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an HD rear view camera, spray on bedliner, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, power heated exterior mirrors, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel, forward collision alert, lane keep assist plus Ultrasonic front and rear park assist and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Wireless Charging, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Chrome Accents, Forward Collision Warning.
