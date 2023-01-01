2021 Kia Forte

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 2 , 3 0 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9637945

9637945 Stock #: HA4188

HA4188 VIN: 3KPF24AD1ME374188

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 42,305 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.