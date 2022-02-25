$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500
Sport - Low Mileage
7179 Horne St, Mission, BC V2V 3X9
16,378KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8352186
- Stock #: H7991
- VIN: 1C6SRFVT2MN607991
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 16,378 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the inner beauty and rugged exterior of this stylish Ram 1500. This 2021 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Mission.
The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 16,378 kms. It's granite crystal metallic in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 1500's trim level is Sport. This Ram 1500 Sport comes very well equipped with performance styling, unique aluminum wheels, a heated leather steering wheel, heated front seats, Uconnect 4 with a larger touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless streaming audio, USB input jacks, and a useful rear view camera. This sleek pickup truck also comes with body-colored bumpers with rear step, a power rear window and power heated side mirrors, proximity keyless entry, cruise control, LED Lights, an HD suspension, towing equipment, a Parkview rear camera, front fog lights and so much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFVT2MN607991.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.pioneerpreowned.com/financing/index.htm
Pioneer Pre-Owned has more than 60 years of experience in the automotive domain in B.C. backing it up, and we are proud to be your first-choice used car dealer in Mission! Buying a vehicle can be a stressful time. WE CAN HELP make it worry free and easy. How is this worry free? Our team of highly trained Auto Technicians do a full safety inspection on each vehicle. Our vehicles come with a Complete Car-proof Report and lien search history. We can deliver straight to your door or we can provide a free hotel if you so choose to come to us. We service BC, Alberta and Saskatchewan. Do you have credit issues? We know that bad things happen to good people. We all have a past, if yours is preventing you from moving forward WE CAN HELP rebuild you credit. Are you a first-time buyer, a new Canadian resident on a work permit? Is a current bankruptcy or recently discharged, past repossessions or just started a new job holding you back? TOUGH CREDIT, NO CREDIT, or GOOD CREDIT. Are your current payments to high? Do you like the vehicle you have now, but would love to lower your payments? Refinancing is Available. Need Extra cash? As an authorized representative for over 18 financial institutions and lenders. We can offer up to $15000.00 cash back and NO PAYMENTS for up to 90 days OAC. We have 0 down financing and low interest rates available. All vehicles are subject to a $695 dealer documentation fee and finance placement fee. Visit our website @ www.pioneerpreowned.com and lets us be your credit Specialists! o~o
