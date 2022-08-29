Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2000 Mazda Protege

201,664 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Woodgrove Chrysler

250-390-3030

Contact Seller
2000 Mazda Protege

2000 Mazda Protege

DX

Watch This Vehicle

2000 Mazda Protege

DX

Location

Woodgrove Chrysler

6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3

250-390-3030

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

201,664KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9312895
  • Stock #: W869691C

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # W869691C
  • Mileage 201,664 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact, 4dr Sdn DX Auto, 4-Speed Electronic Automatic, Gas I4 1.6L/98

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Child Safety Locks
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Bucket Seats
Intermittent Wipers
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Woodgrove Chrysler

2017 Jeep Grand Cher...
 118,097 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 81,920 KM
$37,888 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Compass Tr...
 134,030 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic

Email Woodgrove Chrysler

Woodgrove Chrysler

Woodgrove Chrysler

6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3

Call Dealer

250-390-XXXX

(click to show)

250-390-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory