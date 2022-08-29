$CALL+ tax & licensing
2000 Mazda Protege
DX
Location
6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3
201,664KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9312895
- Stock #: W869691C
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 201,664 KM
Vehicle Description
Compact, 4dr Sdn DX Auto, 4-Speed Electronic Automatic, Gas I4 1.6L/98
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Child Safety Locks
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Bucket Seats
Intermittent Wipers
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers
