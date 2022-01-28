2005 Dodge Ram 2500

$22,900 + taxes & licensing 1 2 0 , 0 9 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8229042

8229042 Stock #: NG11642A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Stock # NG11642A

Mileage 120,090 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors ABS Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Exterior Chrome Wheels Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.