2005 Dodge Ram 2500

120,090 KM

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Woodgrove Chrysler

250-390-3030

2005 Dodge Ram 2500

2005 Dodge Ram 2500

SLT

2005 Dodge Ram 2500

SLT

Location

Woodgrove Chrysler

6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3

250-390-3030

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

120,090KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8229042
  Stock #: NG11642A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # NG11642A
  • Mileage 120,090 KM

Vehicle Description

4dr Quad Cab 140" WB SLT 4WD, Gas V8 5.7L/348

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Chrome Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Woodgrove Chrysler

Woodgrove Chrysler

Woodgrove Chrysler

6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3

