Woodgrove Chrysler
250-390-3030
2005 Dodge Ram 2500
SLT
Location
6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3
120,090KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: NG11642A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 120,090 KM
Vehicle Description
4dr Quad Cab 140" WB SLT 4WD, Gas V8 5.7L/348
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Chrome Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
