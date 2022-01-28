2006 Dodge Caravan

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 6 7 , 2 6 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8267214

8267214 Stock #: G113617D

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Stock # G113617D

Mileage 167,261 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Windows Rear Defrost Exterior Privacy Glass Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Seating Cloth Seats 3rd Row Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.