2006 Dodge Caravan

167,261 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Woodgrove Chrysler

250-390-3030

BASE

BASE

Location

Woodgrove Chrysler

6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3

250-390-3030

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

167,261KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8267214
  • Stock #: G113617D

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 167,261 KM

Vehicle Description

2WD Minivan, 4dr, 4-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.3L/201

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Woodgrove Chrysler

Woodgrove Chrysler

6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3

250-390-XXXX

250-390-3030

