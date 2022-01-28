$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Woodgrove Chrysler
250-390-3030
2006 Dodge Caravan
BASE
Location
6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
167,261KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8267214
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
Vehicle Description
2WD Minivan, 4dr, 4-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.3L/201
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
