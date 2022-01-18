$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Woodgrove Chrysler
250-390-3030
2007 Dodge Caravan
2007 Dodge Caravan
SE
Location
Woodgrove Chrysler
6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3
250-390-3030
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
127,551KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8142958
- Stock #: L599008B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # L599008B
- Mileage 127,551 KM
Vehicle Description
2WD Minivan, 4-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.3L/201
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Floor mats
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Mirror(s)
Equalizer
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Woodgrove Chrysler
Woodgrove Chrysler
6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3