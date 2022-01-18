Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Dodge Caravan

127,551 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Woodgrove Chrysler

250-390-3030

Contact Seller
2007 Dodge Caravan

2007 Dodge Caravan

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Dodge Caravan

SE

Location

Woodgrove Chrysler

6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3

250-390-3030

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

127,551KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8142958
  • Stock #: L599008B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # L599008B
  • Mileage 127,551 KM

Vehicle Description

2WD Minivan, 4-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.3L/201

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Floor mats
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Mirror(s)
Equalizer
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Woodgrove Chrysler

2008 Dodge Ram 3500 ...
 158,158 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Santa F...
 29,712 KM
$39,900 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Wrangler U...
 83,649 KM
$36,900 + tax & lic

Email Woodgrove Chrysler

Woodgrove Chrysler

Woodgrove Chrysler

6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3

Call Dealer

250-390-XXXX

(click to show)

250-390-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory