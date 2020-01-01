Menu
2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser

2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser

Location

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

250-729-7991

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 114,568KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4500441
  • Stock #: F27262A
  • VIN: 3A8FY48B88T140658
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Additional Features
  • Auxillary input
  • Outside temp gauge
  • 12 V Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

