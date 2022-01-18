2008 Dodge Ram 3500 ...

$29,150 + taxes & licensing 1 5 8 , 1 5 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Prl

Interior Colour Med Slate Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 158,155 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors ABS Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive 3.73 Axle Ratio 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Chrome Bodyside Moulding Windows Sliding Rear Window Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Chrome Tubular Side Steps ANTI-SPIN REAR AXLE Turbocharged Front Hood Protection Shield Flat-folding load floor storage Conventional Spare Tire STANDARD PAINT (STD) LT265/70R17E ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD) 2FG SLT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 6.7L I6 turbo-diesel engine 6-speed auto trans 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO-DIESEL ENGINE (STD) TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: class IV trailer hitch receiver 7-pin wiring harness Requires Subscription FOLD-AWAY PWR TRAILER TOW MIRRORS PREMIUM CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH SEAT -inc: 6-way pwr driver seat stain & odor resistant anti-static seat fabric front centre seat cushion storage rear 60/40 split-folding seat 17" X 8" FORGED ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)

