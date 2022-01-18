Menu
2008 Dodge Ram 3500

158,155 KM

Details Description Features

$29,150

+ tax & licensing
$29,150

+ taxes & licensing

Woodgrove Chrysler

250-390-3030

SLT

Location

Woodgrove Chrysler

6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3

250-390-3030

$29,150

+ taxes & licensing

158,155KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8142961
  • Stock #: 13591A1G

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Prl
  • Interior Colour Med Slate Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 158,155 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" SLT, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Diesel I6 6.7L/409

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
3.73 Axle Ratio
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Chrome Bodyside Moulding
Sliding Rear Window
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Chrome Tubular Side Steps
ANTI-SPIN REAR AXLE
Turbocharged
Front Hood Protection Shield
Flat-folding load floor storage
Conventional Spare Tire
STANDARD PAINT (STD)
LT265/70R17E ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
2FG SLT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 6.7L I6 turbo-diesel engine 6-speed auto trans
6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO-DIESEL ENGINE (STD)
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: class IV trailer hitch receiver 7-pin wiring harness
Requires Subscription
FOLD-AWAY PWR TRAILER TOW MIRRORS
PREMIUM CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH SEAT -inc: 6-way pwr driver seat stain & odor resistant anti-static seat fabric front centre seat cushion storage rear 60/40 split-folding seat
17" X 8" FORGED ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)

