$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Woodgrove Chrysler
250-390-3030
2008 Jeep Patriot
2008 Jeep Patriot
SPORT
Location
Woodgrove Chrysler
6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3
250-390-3030
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
193,989KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9048388
- Stock #: C183546C
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Steel Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 193,989 KM
Vehicle Description
2WD Sport Utility Vehicles, FWD 4dr Sport, 1-Speed CVT, Gas I4 2.0L/122
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Speed Control
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Continuously Variable Transaxle II
2.0L DOHC 16-VALVE I4 DUAL VVT ENGINE
SUPPLEMENTAL FRONT SIDE AIR BAGS
MONOTONE PAINT (STD)
CLOTH-TRIMMED FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: stain & odour resistant anti-static seat fabric
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-year subscription
16" X 6.5" STYLED STEEL WHEELS (STD)
P205/70R16 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
24E NORTH CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.0L I4 engine continuously variable transaxle 115-volt auxiliary pwr outlet air conditioning body colour liftgate applique deep tint sunscreen glass driver seat height adjuster front passe...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Woodgrove Chrysler
Woodgrove Chrysler
6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3