2008 Nissan Titan

SE - Crew Cab, Tow Package, 4X4

2008 Nissan Titan

SE - Crew Cab, Tow Package, 4X4

Location

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

250-729-7991

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 141,349KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4718445
  • Stock #: E27057A
  • VIN: 1N6AA07C78N358323
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
  • POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
  • Power rear sliding window
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Garage door opener
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • TRAILER TOW MIRRORS
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Additional Features
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
  • Auto Dim RV Mirror
  • CENTER ARM REST REAR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

Send A Message