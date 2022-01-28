2009 Pontiac Montana

$9,000 + taxes & licensing 4 7 , 2 8 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8229039

8229039 Stock #: U3390A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Stock # U3390A

Mileage 47,280 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Interior Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Exterior Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Telematics 3.9L SFI V6 ENGINE (STD) Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.