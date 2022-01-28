Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Pontiac Montana

47,280 KM

Details Description Features

$9,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,000

+ taxes & licensing

Woodgrove Chrysler

250-390-3030

Contact Seller
2009 Pontiac Montana

2009 Pontiac Montana

Sv6 w/1SA

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Pontiac Montana

Sv6 w/1SA

Location

Woodgrove Chrysler

6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3

250-390-3030

Contact Seller

$9,000

+ taxes & licensing

47,280KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8229039
  • Stock #: U3390A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # U3390A
  • Mileage 47,280 KM

Vehicle Description

Minivan - FWD, 4dr Reg WB w/1SA, 4-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.9L/237

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
3.9L SFI V6 ENGINE (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Woodgrove Chrysler

2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 34,880 KM
$45,924 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 57,397 KM
$46,888 + tax & lic
2011 RAM 1500 LARAMI...
 157,763 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic

Email Woodgrove Chrysler

Woodgrove Chrysler

Woodgrove Chrysler

6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3

Call Dealer

250-390-XXXX

(click to show)

250-390-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory