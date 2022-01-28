$9,000+ tax & licensing
$9,000
+ taxes & licensing
Woodgrove Chrysler
250-390-3030
2009 Pontiac Montana
Sv6 w/1SA
Location
6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3
47,280KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8229039
- Stock #: U3390A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 47,280 KM
Vehicle Description
Minivan - FWD, 4dr Reg WB w/1SA, 4-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.9L/237
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
3.9L SFI V6 ENGINE (STD)
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
