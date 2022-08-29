2010 Dodge Charger

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 3 9 , 0 8 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9238306

9238306 Stock #: L282676D

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Pearl

Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 139,082 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Adjustable Pedals Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Rear Reading Lamps Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Rear Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain High Output Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Rear body-colour spoiler 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD) 3.5L MPI 24-VALVE HO V6 ENGINE (STD) DARK SLATE GRAY LEATHER-TRIMMED FRONT BUCKET SEATS BRILLIANT BLACK PEARL 17" X 7" ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD) P215/65R17 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD) 26G SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.5L HO V6 engine 4-speed auto trans

