2010 Dodge Charger

139,082 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Woodgrove Chrysler

250-390-3030

2010 Dodge Charger

2010 Dodge Charger

SXT

2010 Dodge Charger

SXT

Location

Woodgrove Chrysler

6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3

250-390-3030

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

139,082KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9238306
  • Stock #: L282676D

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,082 KM

Vehicle Description

Large, 4dr Sdn SXT RWD, 4-Speed Automatic, HO Gas V6 3.5L/214

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
High Output
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Rear body-colour spoiler
4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
3.5L MPI 24-VALVE HO V6 ENGINE (STD)
DARK SLATE GRAY LEATHER-TRIMMED FRONT BUCKET SEATS
BRILLIANT BLACK PEARL
17" X 7" ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)
P215/65R17 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
26G SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.5L HO V6 engine 4-speed auto trans

