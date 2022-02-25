$9,900+ tax & licensing
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing
Woodgrove Chrysler
250-390-3030
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing
189,117KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8280255
- Stock #: G705788B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Water Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Dark Slate/Light Shale
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 189,117 KM
Vehicle Description
Minivan, 4dr Wgn SE, 4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas/Ethanol V6 3.3L/211
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
2nd row Stow'n Go bucket seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Mirror(s)
Wheel Covers
Black Side Rails & Crossbars
Front & rear easy clean floor mats
DARK SLATE SEATS
P225/65R16 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
16" X 6.5" STEEL WHEELS W/WHEEL COVERS (STD)
DEEP WATER BLUE PEARL
DARK SLATE/LIGHT SHALE CLOTH SEAT TRIM
4-SPEED AUTOMATIC VLP TRANSMISSION W/OD AUTOSTICK (STD)
3.3L OHV V6 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE (STD)
CLIMATE GROUP -inc: 160 amp alternator 3-zone auto temp control instrument panel satin silver bezel rear air cond w/heater
24G SE STOW'N GO CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.3L V6 flex-fuel engine 4-speed auto VLP trans 2nd row Stow'N Go bucket seats 3rd row Stow'N Go tailgate seats black side rails & crossbars body-colour bodyside moulding body-colour ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
