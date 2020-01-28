Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Jeep Liberty

LIMITED - Navigation, Leather, 4x4

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Jeep Liberty

LIMITED - Navigation, Leather, 4x4

Location

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

250-729-7991

  1. 4532676
  2. 4532676
  3. 4532676
  4. 4532676
  5. 4532676
  6. 4532676
  7. 4532676
  8. 4532676
  9. 4532676
  10. 4532676
  11. 4532676
  12. 4532676
  13. 4532676
  14. 4532676
  15. 4532676
  16. 4532676
  17. 4532676
  18. 4532676
  19. 4532676
  20. 4532676
  21. 4532676
  22. 4532676
  23. 4532676
  24. 4532676
  25. 4532676
  26. 4532676
  27. 4532676
  28. 4532676
  29. 4532676
  30. 4532676
  31. 4532676
  32. 4532676
  33. 4532676
  34. 4532676
  35. 4532676
  36. 4532676
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 139,871KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4532676
  • Stock #: P27120A
  • VIN: 1J4PN5GK0AW172509
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

BC Only, 4x4, Navigation System, Tow/Haul Mode (5,000lbs), Bluetooth, Remote Start, Sunroof, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Tinted Windows, Memory Driver's Seat, Fog Lights, and Much More...

This unit WAS $15,995 and is NOW $13,995 on sale until February 14th, 2020. Limited Time Offer!

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #P27120A

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

2012 Nissan Sentra 2.0
 141,176 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Veloste...
 66,109 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 LARAMI...
 119,890 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

250-729-XXXX

(click to show)

250-729-7991

Send A Message