2011 Buick Regal

CXL - Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Sunroof

2011 Buick Regal

CXL - Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Sunroof

Location

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

250-729-7991

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 122,661KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4364064
  • Stock #: B26318A
  • VIN: W04GP5EC8B1006825
Exterior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Accident-Free, BC Only, Leather, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Power Heated Seats, Dual Climate Zones, OnStar, Satellite Radio, Automatic Headlights, Alloy Wheels, and Much More...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • ABS Brakes
  • Onstar
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • LEATHER
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • Satelitte Radio
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • Side Turn Indicators
  • ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
  • Auto Dim RV Mirror
  • CENTER ARM REST REAR
  • Height Adjustable Passenger Seat
  • Center Console Storage - Rear Seat
  • Lumbar Support Drivers Seat
  • **SUNROOF**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

