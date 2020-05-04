2011 Chrysler 300

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3
250-729-7991
Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Driver's and Passenger's Seats with Lumbar Support, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Garage Door Opener, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror, Heated Side Mirrors, Power Rear Window Sliding Sun Shade, Keyless Ignition, Keyless Entry, Dashboard Analog Clock, and Much More...
Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #G27310
