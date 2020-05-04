Menu
2011 Chrysler 300

C - Heated Seats Cruise Back Up Cam

2011 Chrysler 300

C - Heated Seats Cruise Back Up Cam

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

250-729-7991

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 103,848KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4974684
  • Stock #: G27310
  • VIN: 2C3CA6CT0BH573681
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Driver's and Passenger's Seats with Lumbar Support, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Garage Door Opener, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror, Heated Side Mirrors, Power Rear Window Sliding Sun Shade, Keyless Ignition, Keyless Entry, Dashboard Analog Clock, and Much More...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #G27310


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Garage door opener
  • remote start
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Memory Seats
  • Heated rear seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • DUAL EXHAUST
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Hood struts
  • USB port
  • Keyless Ignition
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Heated/Cooled Cup Holders
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Satelitte Radio
  • POWER TILT STEERING
  • Power Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
  • Auto Dim RV Mirror
  • CENTER ARM REST REAR
  • Height Adjustable Passenger Seat
  • AC Front Seats
  • Center Console Storage - Rear Seat
  • Lumbar Support Drivers Seat
  • Lumbar Support Passenger Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

