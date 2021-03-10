Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Honda Civic

101,461 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

250-729-7991

Contact Seller
2011 Honda Civic

2011 Honda Civic

Sedan SE-SUNROOF, USB, AUX

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Honda Civic

Sedan SE-SUNROOF, USB, AUX

Location

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

250-729-7991

  1. 6701495
  2. 6701495
  3. 6701495
  4. 6701495
  5. 6701495
  6. 6701495
  7. 6701495
  8. 6701495
  9. 6701495
  10. 6701495
  11. 6701495
  12. 6701495
  13. 6701495
  14. 6701495
  15. 6701495
  16. 6701495
  17. 6701495
  18. 6701495
  19. 6701495
  20. 6701495
  21. 6701495
  22. 6701495
  23. 6701495
  24. 6701495
  25. 6701495
  26. 6701495
  27. 6701495
  28. 6701495
  29. 6701495
  30. 6701495
  31. 6701495
  32. 6701495
  33. 6701495
  34. 6701495
  35. 6701495
  36. 6701495
  37. 6701495
  38. 6701495
  39. 6701495
  40. 6701495
  41. 6701495
  42. 6701495
  43. 6701495
  44. 6701495
  45. 6701495
  46. 6701495
  47. 6701495
  48. 6701495
  49. 6701495
  50. 6701495
  51. 6701495
  52. 6701495
  53. 6701495
  54. 6701495
  55. 6701495
  56. 6701495
  57. 6701495
  58. 6701495
Contact Seller
Sale

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

101,461KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6701495
  • Stock #: P28358A
  • VIN: 2HGFA1E67BH015069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P28358A
  • Mileage 101,461 KM

Vehicle Description

Power Sunroof, USB Port, Auxiliary Input, Alloy Wheels, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Side Mirrors, A/C, CD Player, Remote Keyless Entry and much more...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.Stock #P28358A


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Remote Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release
REAR DEFOG
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Split Folding Rear Seats
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
POWER MOONROOF
Folding Side Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
USB port
low fuel warning
Heated Exterior Mirrors
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
Cup Holders - Rear Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

2016 MINI Cooper Har...
 91,334 KM
$16,488 + tax & lic
2018 Mitsubishi Outl...
 38,957 KM
$32,988 + tax & lic
2008 Honda Civic Sed...
 165,528 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

Call Dealer

250-729-XXXX

(click to show)

250-729-7991

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory