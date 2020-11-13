Menu
2011 Mitsubishi Outlander

115,620 KM

$11,998

+ tax & licensing
$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

250-758-5000

2011 Mitsubishi Outlander

2011 Mitsubishi Outlander

XLS

2011 Mitsubishi Outlander

XLS

Location

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

250-758-5000

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

115,620KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6333170
  • Stock #: 20P7006A
  • VIN: JA4JT5AX8BU605992

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20P7006A
  • Mileage 115,620 KM

Vehicle Description

Nanaimo Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nanaimo Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The Mitsubishi Outlander XLS redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. Want to brave the road less traveled? You'll have the 4WD capabilities to do it with this vehicle. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Front/rear floor mats
Intermittent rear wiper w/washer
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Instrumentation -inc: speedometer & tachometer
Fog Lamps
Child safety rear door locks
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
Anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD)
Driver & front passenger dual-stage airbags w/front passenger occupant sensor
Driver & front passenger side thorax airbags
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Front crumple zones
Rear Privacy Glass
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
Body-colour door handles
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Engine immobilizer anti-theft system
Anti-theft alarm system
Active front headrests
Air conditioning w/automatic climate control & micron air filter
Rear seat centre armrest w/dual cupholders
3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
Child seat lower & upper tether anchors (LATCH)
3.0L SOHC MPFI 24-valve V6 MIVEC engine
Compact T155/90D16 spare tire
P225/55R18 all-season tires
Cargo Cover
18 ALLOY WHEELS
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Rear window defroster w/timer
Rear heater ducts
Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution chassis (RISE)
6-speed Sportronic automatic transmission w/OD
Dual muffler cutter
Light tint glass
Flap-folding rear tailgate
Front & rear door pockets w/integrated bottle holders
(4) retractable passenger assist grips
Driver side pull-out cupholder
(4) cargo area tie-down hooks
Height-adjustable front shoulder belts w/pretensioners
Head impact absorption roof & pillars
Chrome inner door handles
Silver skid plate
Pwr sliding glass sunroof w/sunshade
Rear LED tail lamps
Under-floor stowable third row compact seat
(3) 12-volt accessory outlets
Dual illuminated locking glovebox
Leather-wrapped parking brake
Driver-side seatback pocket
Hill start assist
Black roof rails
Aluminum roof panel
Pwr door/tailgate locks
Active stability control
Side marker lamps
Folding roof-mounted antenna
AWC 2WD/4WD auto/4WD lock drive mode selector
Rear coat hanger
Tire pressure monitor system (TPMS)
Centre console w/slide-adjustable armrest dual cupholders
Lighting -inc: front map rear & cargo area
Body-colour pwr mirrors w/LED turn signals
FAST-key remote entry system w/panic alarm remote start
S-AWC all-wheel control system
Colour-keyed bumpers -inc: silver skid plate extension
Aero wiper blades
Leather heated front bucket seats -inc: pwr driver seat driver side height adjustment fold-flat feature
Leather-wrapped tilt steering wheel w/paddle shifters audio/cruise controls
60/40 split-fold leather rear seat -inc: (3) adjustable head restraints independent sliding fold-flat features
Colour multi-info display -inc: trip meter odometer outside temp avg fuel consumption driving distance water temp drive mode indicator A/T position low fuel warning lights
Bluetooth 2.0 w/USB interface
710-watt Rockford Fosgate Punch AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD/MP3 changer -inc: (9) speakers w/10 subwoofer digital signal processor speed compensated volume equalization auxiliary input jack
Auto-off xenon headlights
Variable-speed intermittent rain-sensing windshield wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

