2011 Mitsubishi Outlander

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control Front/rear floor mats Intermittent rear wiper w/washer Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors Instrumentation -inc: speedometer & tachometer Safety Fog Lamps Child safety rear door locks Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes Anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) Driver & front passenger dual-stage airbags w/front passenger occupant sensor Driver & front passenger side thorax airbags Front & rear side curtain airbags Front crumple zones Windows Rear Privacy Glass Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down Trim Body-colour door handles Leather-wrapped shift knob Suspension Independent MacPherson strut front suspension Independent multi-link rear suspension Security Engine immobilizer anti-theft system Anti-theft alarm system Comfort Active front headrests Air conditioning w/automatic climate control & micron air filter Seating Rear seat centre armrest w/dual cupholders 3-point seatbelts for all seating positions Child seat lower & upper tether anchors (LATCH) Powertrain 3.0L SOHC MPFI 24-valve V6 MIVEC engine Exterior Compact T155/90D16 spare tire P225/55R18 all-season tires

Additional Features Cargo Cover 18 ALLOY WHEELS Front/rear stabilizer bars Rear window defroster w/timer Rear heater ducts Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution chassis (RISE) 6-speed Sportronic automatic transmission w/OD Dual muffler cutter Light tint glass Flap-folding rear tailgate Front & rear door pockets w/integrated bottle holders (4) retractable passenger assist grips Driver side pull-out cupholder (4) cargo area tie-down hooks Height-adjustable front shoulder belts w/pretensioners Head impact absorption roof & pillars Chrome inner door handles Silver skid plate Pwr sliding glass sunroof w/sunshade Rear LED tail lamps Under-floor stowable third row compact seat (3) 12-volt accessory outlets Dual illuminated locking glovebox Leather-wrapped parking brake Driver-side seatback pocket Hill start assist Black roof rails Aluminum roof panel Pwr door/tailgate locks Active stability control Side marker lamps Folding roof-mounted antenna AWC 2WD/4WD auto/4WD lock drive mode selector Rear coat hanger Tire pressure monitor system (TPMS) Centre console w/slide-adjustable armrest dual cupholders Lighting -inc: front map rear & cargo area Body-colour pwr mirrors w/LED turn signals FAST-key remote entry system w/panic alarm remote start S-AWC all-wheel control system Colour-keyed bumpers -inc: silver skid plate extension Aero wiper blades Leather heated front bucket seats -inc: pwr driver seat driver side height adjustment fold-flat feature Leather-wrapped tilt steering wheel w/paddle shifters audio/cruise controls 60/40 split-fold leather rear seat -inc: (3) adjustable head restraints independent sliding fold-flat features Colour multi-info display -inc: trip meter odometer outside temp avg fuel consumption driving distance water temp drive mode indicator A/T position low fuel warning lights Bluetooth 2.0 w/USB interface 710-watt Rockford Fosgate Punch AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD/MP3 changer -inc: (9) speakers w/10 subwoofer digital signal processor speed compensated volume equalization auxiliary input jack Auto-off xenon headlights Variable-speed intermittent rain-sensing windshield wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.