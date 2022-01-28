Menu
2011 RAM 1500

139,723 KM

Details Description Features

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Woodgrove Chrysler

250-390-3030

ST

Location

Woodgrove Chrysler

6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3

250-390-3030

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

139,723KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8167963
  • Stock #: G194131B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate/Medium Graystone Interior
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 139,723 KM

Vehicle Description

2WD Quad Cab 140.5" ST, 5-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 4.7L/287

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
MINERAL GRAY METALLIC
DARK SLATE/MEDIUM GRAYSTONE INTERIOR HD VINYL 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
17" X 7" ARGENT STEEL WHEELS (STD)
24A ST CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 4.7L V8 engine 5-speed auto trans
4.7L V8 ENGINE -inc: heavy duty engine cooling heavy duty transmission oil cooler

