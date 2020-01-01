Menu
2012 Mitsubishi RVR

133,867 KM

$13,295

+ tax & licensing
$13,295

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

250-729-7991

2012 Mitsubishi RVR

2012 Mitsubishi RVR

SE - Heated Seats Bluetooth Cruise

2012 Mitsubishi RVR

SE - Heated Seats Bluetooth Cruise

Location

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

250-729-7991

$13,295

+ taxes & licensing

133,867KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6269511
  Stock #: X28242
  VIN: JA4AJ3AU9CZ601387

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,867 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, USB Input, Steering Wheel Controls, Height Adjustable Driver's Seat, Telescoping and Tilt Steering Wheel, Hitch Receiver, All Wheel Drive, Power Locks, Power Side Mirrors, Power Windows, Outside Temperature Guage, and Much More...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.Stock #X28242


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Remote Keyless Entry
REAR DEFOG
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
All Wheel Drive
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Folding Side Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
USB port
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Vehicle Information Center
hitch receiver
12 V Power Outlet
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

