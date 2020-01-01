2012 Mitsubishi RVR ...

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls tilt steering Remote Keyless Entry REAR DEFOG Exterior Alloy Wheels Roof Rack Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Powertrain All Wheel Drive Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Height Adjustable Driver Seat

Additional Features Folding Side Mirrors Center Arm Rest USB port low fuel warning Outside temp gauge Vehicle Information Center hitch receiver 12 V Power Outlet Power Side Mirrors Center Console Storage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.