2012 RAM 3500
SLT
6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3
76,177KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8280258
- Stock #: W796686B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Dark Slate/Medium Graystone Interior
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 76,177 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 149" SLT, 6-Speed Automatic, Turbo-Diesel I6 6.7L/409
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
BLACK
Conventional Spare Tire
UCONNECT VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH -inc: auto-dimming rearview mirror remote USB port
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD -inc: 3.73 rear axle ratio trans oil cooler tip start
6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO-DIESEL ENGINE -inc: 5.5 additional gallons of diesel (STD)
LT265/70R17E ON-/OFF-ROAD OWL TIRES
2FG SLT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 6.7L I6 turbo-diesel engine 6-speed auto trans
LUXURY GROUP -inc: glove box lamp auto-dimming rearview mirror dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors underhood lamp rear dome lamp w/on/off switch leather-wrapped steering wheel w/audio controls overhead console w/universal garage door opener
DARK SLATE/MEDIUM GRAYSTONE INTERIOR PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS -inc: 10-way pwr driver seat driver pwr lumbar 115V aux pwr outlet rear 60/40 split-folding bench seat
Requires Subscription
17" X 8.0" POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM WHEELS -inc: centre hub
