2012 Toyota RAV4

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls tilt steering Remote Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers REAR DEFOG Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth Exterior Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Seating Split Folding Rear Seats Height Adjustable Driver Seat Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Windows POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features Folding Side Mirrors Center Arm Rest USB port low fuel warning Outside temp gauge 12 V Power Outlet AUXILARY INPUT Power Side Mirrors Center Console Storage Cup Holders - Rear Seat Sv Mirror Turn Indicators CENTER ARM REST REAR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.