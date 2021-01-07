Menu
2012 Toyota RAV4

142,166 KM

Details Description Features

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

250-729-7991

2012 Toyota RAV4

2012 Toyota RAV4

4WD - Full Power Package, Bluetooth, Two Sets of Tires

2012 Toyota RAV4

4WD - Full Power Package, Bluetooth, Two Sets of Tires

Location

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

250-729-7991

Sale

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

142,166KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6518913
  • Stock #: U28691A
  • VIN: 2T3BF4DV5CW213482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # U28691A
  • Mileage 142,166 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2012 Rav4 4WD is Accident-Free and B.C. Only Owned. It features Power Locks, Windows and Mirrors, Remote Keyless Entry, 12 Volt Power Outlet, Auxilary Input, USB, Bluetooth, Two Sets of Tires and much more...


Stock #U28691A


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Remote Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
REAR DEFOG
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Split Folding Rear Seats
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Four Wheel Drive
POWER MOONROOF
Folding Side Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
USB port
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
Cup Holders - Rear Seat
Sv Mirror Turn Indicators
CENTER ARM REST REAR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

