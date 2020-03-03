Menu
2013 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS-NAV, LEATHER, SUNROOF

2013 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS-NAV, LEATHER, SUNROOF

Location

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

250-729-7991

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 73,513KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4799052
  • Stock #: P27524
  • VIN: 2G1FT1EW2D9144691
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4

Navigation, Black Leather Interior, Power Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, USB Port, Auxiliary Input, Auto Headlights, Power Driver Seat, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, LCD Touch Screen and much more...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #P27524


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Onstar
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Windows
  • POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • DUAL EXHAUST
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Blind Spot Mirrors
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Side Turn Indicators
  • Auto Dim RV Mirror
  • Lumbar Support Drivers Seat
  • **NAVIGATION**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

