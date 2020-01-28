Menu
2013 Dodge Charger

SE-ALLOYS, USB, KEYLESS IGNITION

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

250-729-7991

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 105,847KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4558950
  • Stock #: P26988
  • VIN: 2C3CDXBG0DH619630
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Accident-Free, Auxilary Input, USB Port, Alloy Wheels, A/C, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Ignition, Power Locks, Power Side Mirrors, Power Windows, CD Player, LCD Touch Screen and much more... 

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #P26988

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Seating
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Bench Seating
Additional Features
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Hood struts
  • USB port
  • Keyless Ignition
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)

