2013 Dodge Dart

91,257 KM

$9,998

$9,998

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

250-758-5000

2013 Dodge Dart

2013 Dodge Dart

SXT

2013 Dodge Dart

SXT

Location

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

250-758-5000

$9,998

91,257KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6434224
  • Stock #: 20R4633B
  • VIN: 1C3CDFBA4DD173968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Redline Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,257 KM

Vehicle Description

Nanaimo Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nanaimo Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. The look is unmistakably Dodge, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Dodge Dart SXT will definitely turn heads. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Dodge Dart SXT is sure to sell fast. The quintessential Dodge -- This Dodge Dart SXT speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2020/12/06

Vehicle Features

Tachometer
(6) SPEAKERS
Brake Assist
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Occupant classification system
Advanced multi-stage front air bags
Front seat side air bags
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
6-Speed Manual Transmission
Engine Oil Cooler
SECURITY ALARM
Sentry key theft deterrent system
TOURING SUSPENSION
Compact Spare Tire
Front Reading Lamps
Instrument Cluster w/Display Screen
Passenger Assist Handles
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Remote Fuel Door Release
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Rear Window Defroster
Solar control glass
Driver Seat Height Adjuster
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Body-colour door handles
Electric pwr steering
Pwr accessory delay
tire pressure monitoring warning lamp
Battery Run-Down Protection
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Air Filtering
Front-wheel drive
Tilt/telescoping steering column
outside temp display
120-amp alternator
Trunk lamp
Grocery bag hooks
Trailer Sway Damping
(2) front cupholders
Remote trunklid release
600-amp maintenance-free battery
Hill start assist
Inside emergency trunk lid release
Speed-sensitive pwr door locks
aux audio input jack
All-speed traction control
Decklid liner
Sun visors w/vanity mirrors
Brake Lock Differential
6-way manual driver seat
Electronic roll mitigation
Front/rear side curtain air bags
Child seat anchor system LATCH ready
Body-colour pwr mirrors
LED taillamps
4-wheel pwr anti-lock disc brakes
Chrome interior door handles
Dual-note electric horn
CHMSL Lamp
Air Conditioning w/Micron Filter
Premium cloth seats
Front Seat Active Headrests
P225/45R17 all-season tires
6-way manual passenger seat
Floor console w/fore/aft slide armrest
2.0L I4 DOHC Engine
Rear seat Side Air Bags
Removable short-mast antenna
Body-colour crosshair grille w/black surround
(3) rear seat head restraints
12V aux pwr outlet located in instrument panel
Keyless entry w/panic alarm
Satin silver shift knob
Rear seat armrest w/storage & cupholder
Uconnect 200 AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player
17 x 7 steel wheels w/cover
17 x 7.5 aluminum painted wheels
Lock-on-sync tire pressure sensor
Passenger-side knee-bolster air bag
Driver-side knee-bolster air bag
Bi-function halogen projector headlamps -inc: chrome headlamp bezels headlamp-off delay
Pwr windows driver 1-touch

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

