2013 Dodge Dart

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer (6) SPEAKERS Safety Brake Assist ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Occupant classification system Advanced multi-stage front air bags Front seat side air bags Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER 6-Speed Manual Transmission Engine Oil Cooler Security SECURITY ALARM Sentry key theft deterrent system Suspension TOURING SUSPENSION Convenience Compact Spare Tire Front Reading Lamps Instrument Cluster w/Display Screen Passenger Assist Handles Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Fuel Door Release Variable intermittent windshield wipers Windows Rear Window Defroster Solar control glass Seating Driver Seat Height Adjuster 60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru Trim Body-colour door handles Power Options Electric pwr steering Pwr accessory delay Exterior tire pressure monitoring warning lamp

Additional Features Battery Run-Down Protection Rear Stabilizer Bar Air Filtering Front-wheel drive Tilt/telescoping steering column outside temp display 120-amp alternator Trunk lamp Grocery bag hooks Trailer Sway Damping (2) front cupholders Remote trunklid release 600-amp maintenance-free battery Hill start assist Inside emergency trunk lid release Speed-sensitive pwr door locks aux audio input jack All-speed traction control Decklid liner Sun visors w/vanity mirrors Brake Lock Differential 6-way manual driver seat Electronic roll mitigation Front/rear side curtain air bags Child seat anchor system LATCH ready Body-colour pwr mirrors LED taillamps 4-wheel pwr anti-lock disc brakes Chrome interior door handles Dual-note electric horn CHMSL Lamp Air Conditioning w/Micron Filter Premium cloth seats Front Seat Active Headrests P225/45R17 all-season tires 6-way manual passenger seat Floor console w/fore/aft slide armrest 2.0L I4 DOHC Engine Rear seat Side Air Bags Removable short-mast antenna Body-colour crosshair grille w/black surround (3) rear seat head restraints 12V aux pwr outlet located in instrument panel Keyless entry w/panic alarm Satin silver shift knob Rear seat armrest w/storage & cupholder Uconnect 200 AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player 17 x 7 steel wheels w/cover 17 x 7.5 aluminum painted wheels Lock-on-sync tire pressure sensor Passenger-side knee-bolster air bag Driver-side knee-bolster air bag Bi-function halogen projector headlamps -inc: chrome headlamp bezels headlamp-off delay Pwr windows driver 1-touch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

