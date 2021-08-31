2013 Dodge Durango

- Listing ID: 7865355
- Stock #: U3378
-
Exterior Colour
Brilliant black crystal pearl
-
Interior Colour
Black Interior
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
8-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Passengers
7
-
Mileage
65,359 KM
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tires - Front Performance
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
P265/50R20 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE -inc: rear overhead console rear seat video system
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: 220 amp alternator 7/4 pin wiring harness HD engine cooling class IV hitch receiver full size spare tire w/steel wheel rear load levelling suspension
BLACK INTERIOR LUX LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: adaptive speed control blind spot & cross path detection forward collision warning
CITADEL CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 6-speed auto trans
SKID PLATE GROUP -inc: front suspension skid plate fuel tank skid plate transfer case skid plate underbody skid plate tow hooks
5.7L V8 VVT "HEMI" MULTI DISPLACEMENT ENGINE -inc: 220-amp alternator 230mm rear axle 2-speed on demand transfer case 3.45 axle ratio dual exhaust w/bright tips 7100# GVWR HD engine cooling
MOPAR CHROME APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Mopar bright pedal kit Mopar chrome tubular side steps Mopar front & rear door entry guards
