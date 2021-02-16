Menu
2013 Ford F-150

0 KM

$20,998

+ tax & licensing
$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

250-758-5000

2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

XL

2013 Ford F-150

XL

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

250-758-5000

$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 6648965
  Stock #: 20P3658C
  VIN: 1FTFX1EF9DFD86509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sterling Grey Metallic
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 20P3658C
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Nanaimo Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nanaimo Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this FordF-150 XL, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Ford F-150 XL is the one! The quintessential Ford -- This Ford F-150 XL speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Ford F-150 XL. It is incomparable for the price and quality. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2021/02/16

Vehicle Features

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
CARGO LAMP
Interval wipers
(2) front tow hooks
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Dual note horn
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control
Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs
Display Centre
Black front/rear stone cuffs
Fixed rear window
Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case
HD shock absorbers
4-wheel drive
2-ton jack
Front passenger visor vanity mirror
Hill start assist
Securilock anti-theft ignition
(4) cargo box tie down hooks
Side-impact airbags
Front Coil Springs
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch
Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
Autolock features for child safety seats
Black urethane steering wheel
Manual tilt steering column
Single Exhaust
(5) P235/75R17 all-terrain BSW tires
Black manual mirrors
BLACK VINYL FLOORING
Front/rear safety canopy curtain airbags
Bright headlamps
Integrated map lamps
Rear window solar tint glass
Air conditioning registers -inc: black rings black vanes
Front aux pwr point
3.73 axle ratio (REQ: 99M Engine)
Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle
78-amp/hr maintenance-free battery
Front passenger grab handle
Outboard 3-point front seat belts w/adjustable shoulder belts
6-1/2' pickup box
2-way driver/front passenger headrests
6-speed automatic transmission w/tow/haul mode
17 silver painted styled steel wheels
3.7L 24-valve V6 engine
Painted sterling silver metallic front/rear step bumpers w/black fascia
Cloth 40/20/40 split bench front seat w/manual driver lumbar
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer fuel gauge voltmeter oil pressure engine coolant temp speedometer odometer
AM/FM stereo w/clock -inc: (4) speakers
Black grille surround -inc: black 2-bar-style insert black mesh

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

