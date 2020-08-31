2013 MINI Cooper

+ taxes & licensing
250-729-7991
4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3
250-729-7991
+ taxes & licensing
This classic Mini Cooper features a Fully automatic convertible top that folds down in 15 seconds, Heated-glass rear window, Drop-down tailgate with easy-load feature, Cargo capacity: 23.3 cubic feet with rear seats down, 16" standard alloy wheels,CD audio system with AM/FM HD radio, Bluetooth and USB/iPod interface, 6 speakers, auxiliary input-ready, Heated Front Seats and much more...
Stock #U27810A
Galaxy Motors is home to the 5 Day/ 500 Km owner exchange program.All ofour vehicles come with a free year of oil changes and a lifetime of free car washes. (Inside and out!) See Dealer for Details.
Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra.
Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3