2013 MINI Cooper

89,762 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

250-729-7991

Convertible - Leather Interior, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth

Location

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

89,762KM
Used
  • Stock #: U27810A
  • VIN: WMWZN3C53DT569332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 89,762 KM

Vehicle Description

This classic Mini Cooper features a Fully automatic convertible top that folds down in 15 seconds, Heated-glass rear window, Drop-down tailgate with easy-load feature, Cargo capacity: 23.3 cubic feet with rear seats down, 16" standard alloy wheels,CD audio system with AM/FM HD radio, Bluetooth and USB/iPod interface, 6 speakers, auxiliary input-ready, Heated Front Seats and much more...


Stock #U27810A


Galaxy Motors is home to the 5 Day/ 500 Km owner exchange program.All ofour vehicles come with a free year of oil changes and a lifetime of free car washes. (Inside and out!) See Dealer for Details.


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra.


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
REAR DEFOG
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Chrome Grille
USB port
low fuel warning
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Side Turn Indicators

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

