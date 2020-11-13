2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

Vehicle Features

Comfort Air Conditioning Micron air filtration Convenience Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column Carpeted floor mats (2) front cup holders Driver seatback pocket Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washers Rear coat hook Remote keyless entry w/panic alarm Auto-off halogen headlights Powertrain Front Wheel Drive 2.0L DOHC MIVEC 16-valve I4 engine Safety Brake Assist Driver Knee Airbag Child safety rear door locks Ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes Front side impact airbags Active stability control w/traction control Security Anti-theft engine immobilizer Anti-theft security alarm Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Power Options Pwr door locks Electric pwr rack & pinion steering Pwr windows w/driver side auto-up/down Suspension Independent MacPherson strut front suspension Independent multi-link rear suspension Trim Front grille w/chrome accent Exterior Tire pressure monitor (TPMS) Windows Solar UV control front door glass

Additional Features 16 ALLOY WHEELS Front stabilizer bar Rear window defroster w/timer ashtray Colour-keyed door handles Front air dam Rear heater ducts trunk light Front map lights 4-wheel anti-lock braking system w/electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) Side Marker Lights Green laminated windshield Remote trunk & fuel lid release Front door pockets w/(2) integrated bottle holders (4) retractable assist handles Interior trunk lid release handle Active front seat structure Lower side air dams Dual 12V pwr outlets Colour-keyed folding pwr heated mirrors Driver & front passenger sun visor Key cylinder illumination Height adjustable front shoulder belt anchors w/pretentioners RISE body construction Short pole roof mounted antenna Driver & front passenger advanced dual stage airbags -inc: occupant seat position sensors Front/rear side impact curtain airbags Rear seat LATCH child safety seats Centre floor console w/concealed storage Instrumentation -inc: tachometer safety belt reminder lamp rheostat P205/60R16 Dunlop all-season tires Cloth heated front bucket seats -inc: 6-way pwr driver seat 4-way manual passenger seat driver height adjustment 60/40 split-folding high-back rear bench seat -inc: centre armrest cup holders (3) height adjustable head restraints Dark silver painted instrument panel & front door accents Monochrome multi-info display -inc: trip meter odometer outside temp average fuel consumption distance to empty drive mode indicator water temp warning low fuel warning service reminder 3-point safety belts & headrests for all positions Brake override system Soft pad door trim Rear combination tail lights -inc: black extension T205/60R16 spare tire ** PRELIMINARY STANDARD EQUIPMENT ** Steering wheel w/audio & cruise controls -inc: silver accent 5-speed manual transmission w/OD -inc: gear shift indicator Bluetooth hands-free system -inc: USB connectivity wireless music streaming voice command 140-watt AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (4) speakers digital signal processing (DSP) speed compensated volume equalization control

