Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

127,589 KM

Details Description Features

$10,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

250-758-5000

Contact Seller
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE

Location

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

250-758-5000

  1. 6333164
  2. 6333164
  3. 6333164
  4. 6333164
  5. 6333164
  6. 6333164
  7. 6333164
  8. 6333164
  9. 6333164
Contact Seller

$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

127,589KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6333164
  • Stock #: P1874B
  • VIN: JA32U2FU7DU606251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour COSMIC BLUE
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,589 KM

Vehicle Description

Nanaimo Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nanaimo Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. The Lancer SE has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 93,451km put on this Mitsubishi. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Mitsubishi Lancer SE is a perfect addition to any home. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2020/11/13

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Micron air filtration
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
Carpeted floor mats
(2) front cup holders
Driver seatback pocket
Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washers
Rear coat hook
Remote keyless entry w/panic alarm
Auto-off halogen headlights
Front Wheel Drive
2.0L DOHC MIVEC 16-valve I4 engine
Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Child safety rear door locks
Ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
Front side impact airbags
Active stability control w/traction control
Anti-theft engine immobilizer
Anti-theft security alarm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Pwr door locks
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr windows w/driver side auto-up/down
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Front grille w/chrome accent
Tire pressure monitor (TPMS)
Solar UV control front door glass
16 ALLOY WHEELS
Front stabilizer bar
Rear window defroster w/timer
ashtray
Colour-keyed door handles
Front air dam
Rear heater ducts
trunk light
Front map lights
4-wheel anti-lock braking system w/electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD)
Side Marker Lights
Green laminated windshield
Remote trunk & fuel lid release
Front door pockets w/(2) integrated bottle holders
(4) retractable assist handles
Interior trunk lid release handle
Active front seat structure
Lower side air dams
Dual 12V pwr outlets
Colour-keyed folding pwr heated mirrors
Driver & front passenger sun visor
Key cylinder illumination
Height adjustable front shoulder belt anchors w/pretentioners
RISE body construction
Short pole roof mounted antenna
Driver & front passenger advanced dual stage airbags -inc: occupant seat position sensors
Front/rear side impact curtain airbags
Rear seat LATCH child safety seats
Centre floor console w/concealed storage
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer safety belt reminder lamp rheostat
P205/60R16 Dunlop all-season tires
Cloth heated front bucket seats -inc: 6-way pwr driver seat 4-way manual passenger seat driver height adjustment
60/40 split-folding high-back rear bench seat -inc: centre armrest cup holders (3) height adjustable head restraints
Dark silver painted instrument panel & front door accents
Monochrome multi-info display -inc: trip meter odometer outside temp average fuel consumption distance to empty drive mode indicator water temp warning low fuel warning service reminder
3-point safety belts & headrests for all positions
Brake override system
Soft pad door trim
Rear combination tail lights -inc: black extension
T205/60R16 spare tire
** PRELIMINARY STANDARD EQUIPMENT **
Steering wheel w/audio & cruise controls -inc: silver accent
5-speed manual transmission w/OD -inc: gear shift indicator
Bluetooth hands-free system -inc: USB connectivity wireless music streaming voice command
140-watt AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (4) speakers digital signal processing (DSP) speed compensated volume equalization control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2017 RAM 1500 ST
 70,083 KM
$31,998 + tax & lic
2018 Mitsubishi Ecli...
 74,499 KM
$29,998 + tax & lic
2018 Mitsubishi Mira...
 64,011 KM
$13,998 + tax & lic

Email Nanaimo Mitsubishi

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

Call Dealer

250-758-XXXX

(click to show)

250-758-5000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory