2013 RAM 1500

ST - Quad Cab 5.7L V8 Standard Box - 4x4

2013 RAM 1500

ST - Quad Cab 5.7L V8 Standard Box - 4x4

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

250-729-7991

$21,495

  • 86,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4472184
  • Stock #: P25980A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT1DS692469
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Colour Matched Canopy, Hitch Receiver, Four Wheel Drive, 17'' Alloy Wheels, 5.7L V8 HEMI, Bluetooth, Tow/Haul, USB Port, Tow Mirrors, Fog Lights, Cruise Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Locks, Power Side Mirrors, Power Windows, and much more...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #P25980A

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

