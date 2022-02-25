$31,888+ tax & licensing
$31,888
+ taxes & licensing
Woodgrove Chrysler
250-390-3030
2013 RAM 1500
Laramie
Location
6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3
157,384KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8327892
- Stock #: N166360C
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black Interior
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 157,384 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Laramie, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.7L/345
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Spray in Bedliner
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
4-Corner Air Suspension
121-LITRE FUEL TANK
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pwr sunroof
Adjustable Pedals
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Lower Two-Tone Paint
P275/60R20 all-season OWL tires
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
5.7L HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT V8 ENGINE (STD)
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/passive entry rain sensitive windshield wipers remote proximity keyless entry SmartBeam headlamps
UCONNECT 8.4AN -inc: AM/FM stereo 8.4" touch screen GPS navigation 7" TFT instrument cluster
BRIGHT WHITE
BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC
20" X 9" CHROME CLAD ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)
CHROME FOLD-AWAY PWR HEATED TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: memory courtesy lamps turn signals
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: tip start (STD)
25H LARAMIE CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 6-speed auto trans
BLACK INTERIOR LEATHER TRIM BUCKET SEATS -inc: full length floor console heated rear seats floor-mounted auto shift lever fold-flat load floor storage
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
