2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan HIGHLINE - Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Sunroof

Location

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

250-729-7991

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 59,542KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4370334
  • Stock #: F27122
  • VIN: 3VWLL7AJ5DM367836
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

BC Only, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Keyless Ignition, LCD Touchscreen, Satellite Radio, Cruise Control, Heated Mirrors, Alloy Wheels, and Much More...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Keyless Ignition
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Satelitte Radio
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Sv Mirror Turn Indicators
  • speed sensitive volume
  • ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
  • CENTER ARM REST REAR
  • Height Adjustable Passenger Seat
  • **SUNROOF**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

