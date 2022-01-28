$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Woodgrove Chrysler
250-390-3030
2014 Chrysler 200
2014 Chrysler 200
LX
Location
Woodgrove Chrysler
6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3
250-390-3030
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
45,144KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8247711
- Stock #: U3405
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pitch Black Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 45,144 KM
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, 4dr Sdn LX, 4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Pitch Black Clearcoat
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24H -inc: Engine: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT Transmission: 4-Speed Automatic VLP
ENGINE: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V DUAL VVT (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC VLP (STD)
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" STEEL (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Woodgrove Chrysler
Woodgrove Chrysler
6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3