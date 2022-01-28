Menu
2014 Chrysler 200

45,144 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Woodgrove Chrysler

250-390-3030

LX

LX

Woodgrove Chrysler

6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3

250-390-3030

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

45,144KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8247711
  • Stock #: U3405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pitch Black Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 45,144 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, 4dr Sdn LX, 4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Pitch Black Clearcoat
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24H -inc: Engine: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT Transmission: 4-Speed Automatic VLP
ENGINE: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V DUAL VVT (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC VLP (STD)
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" STEEL (STD)

6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3

250-390-3030

